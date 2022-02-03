Paul Heckingbottom makes admission over Sheffield United player’s future

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told Yorkshire Live that the club will keep an eye on the progress of Lys Mousset whilst he is out on loan.

The French striker struggled to get into the team under the current Blades manager and as a result completed a temporary move to Serie A side Salernitana.

Prior to moving out on loan, the former Bournemouth striker scored three goals in seven Sky Bet Championship appearances, underlining that he could well still have something to other in a red and white striped shirt.

Speaking recently about the player’s long term future at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom was quick to state the following:

“He’s our player.

“He couldn’t get in our team and we needed to get him a fresh start. We have got him that fresh start, it’s a loan and we will see what happens with that.”

Mousset is set to see his contract with Sheffield United expire come the end of the current season, meaning that he could well leave for nothing.

However it is worth pointing out that the Blades do have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months should they choose to activate it.

The Verdict

It’s a shame that things haven’t really worked out for Mousset at the club as he is a player who is a genuine talent.

His fitness is what has ultimately ruined his chance and with the Blades possessing better striking options, it was for the best that he left on loan.

There is still slight hope that he could revive things for himself at Bramall Lane, so the club will be looking closely at what he does in Italy.

It will be interesting to see if he starts hitting the back of the net on a regualr basis again or not.