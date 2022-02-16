Paul Heckingbottom makes admission over key Sheffield United call v Hull City

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has explained to The Star that he felt last night’s game against Hull City was the ideal time to rest Billy Sharp after benching the Blades captain.

The Yorkshire derby ultimately ended goalless between the two sides as they both came away from Bramall Lane with a result that neither found useful.

Oli McBurnie started up top for Sheffield United, however the former Swansea City man was largely ineffective as he has been for much of the campaign and was eventually replaced by Sharp during the latter stages of the second half.

Now Heckingbottom has revealed exactly why he felt it was necessary to leave out his side’s talisman for such a big game as he stated the following recently:

“We need Billy to be right at his peak if we are going to achieve what we want to achieve. So that, and the fact that Hull City are down towards the bottom of the aerial duel stats in the division, persuaded us to do something a little bit different and give Billy a break.”

Sharp has been in superb form for the Blades so far this season, scoring an impressive 12 goals and assisting a further six.

His contract at Bramall Lane is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The Verdict

Despite his age and contract running down, Sharp continues to be as vital as ever to what Sheffield United are trying to do and it is for that reason that he simply start every game where possible.

Ultimately he will need a rest from time to time but we are now at the business end of the campaign, so it was strange to see him being left out against Hull.

The Blades are so much better as a team when he is on the field of play and perhaps Heckingbottom learnt a useful lesson last night.

It would be a shock if he isn’t restored to the team for their next league outing.