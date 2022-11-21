Paul Heckingbottom makes admission on Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye ahead of Senegal’s World Cup campaign

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he can’t wait to see Iliman Ndiaye in action for Senegal during this year’s World Cup, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Blades this season, scoring nine goals in 21 league appearances and playing an integral part in guiding his side to a top-two spot with two assists to his name as well.

Although the World Cup interval is now here, the young attacker hasn’t been able to catch a break with Aliou Cisse deciding to call him up for the international tournament in Qatar, something that came as no surprise to many considering his performances at Bramall Lane this term.

His national team are in action later this afternoon as they face the Netherlands at 4pm – arguably their hardest test of their group with the African nation also taking on Ecuador and host nation Qatar after their clash with the Dutch.

Although Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the tournament after undergoing surgery, Senegal could easily make their way out of the group stage with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr at their disposal.

But with Mane out, Ndiaye’s role has become even more important and United boss Heckingbottom is excited to see him on the pitch.

The latter said: “I am absolutely buzzing for him. I spoke to the media after the Burnley game.

“Everyone knows how much I think of the kid, he’s a special talent. Everyone is made up for him and that just shows you the kind of person he is.

“We are not talking about him as a player, just the person. When everyone is delighted for you for such an achievement, you know he’s a great kid. I can’t wait to watch him.”

The Verdict:

The absence of Mane should be seen as a real opportunity for Ndiaye to become Senegal’s star player – but considering he’s still young – he won’t be under too much pressure.

In a way, that could help him to thrive because the Senegal international is at his best when he plays with freedom and considering he plays at a great tempo with the Blades, he should be able to last the full 90 minutes during the group stages and potentially beyond.

The heat is something he will need to contend with and he also needs to do everything he can to avoid picking up an injury – because he will be desperate to return to Bramall Lane fit and healthy next month.

Making an impact on the world stage would be massive for the 22-year-old – but he will be unable to build on that unless he returns to South Yorkshire ready to play for his domestic team.

And as long as he comes away unscathed, not much else will matter for Heckingbottom because he will just want to see one of his star players return from the Middle East ready to go for what could be an important festive period in the promotion race.