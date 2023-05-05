Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that his players still don't know who will be staying and who will be leaving Bramall Lane, speaking to the Sheffield Star.

The Blades are in danger of losing several players this summer, not just their loanees but also players who find themselves out of contract in South Yorkshire.

Their transfer embargo has hindered their ability to hand out new contracts and with this, there are some key first-teamers who are yet to be tied down to a new deal despite their contributions this term.

Who is in danger of leaving Sheffield United?

Wes Foderingham's time at Bramall Lane will be coming to an end unless he puts pen to paper on a new deal - but you feel he will certainly be offered a new contract before he becomes a free agent.

Whether they can get him tied down to an extension before his current contract ends remains to be seen though, because the Blades have given themselves a very limited time to negotiate.

Jack Robinson is another key player who is currently on course to depart Bramall Lane, along with Oliver Norwood, John Fleck and Ben Osborn, all of whom may be keen to stay in South Yorkshire.

Billy Sharp's future is uncertain at this point with his deal expiring in the summer - but it looks as though Oli McBurnie will remain at the club with United reportedly prepared to trigger their 12-month extension option in his contract.

There are others who also see their stays at Bramall Lane end this year and with this in mind and the fact their loanees are set to head back to their parent clubs, they face a big rebuild unless they get players tied down to extensions quickly.

What did Paul Heckingbottom say?

Speaking on this subject, Heckingbottom said: "The players don’t know who will be staying. I will tell them when I find out. We’ve had conversations with Prince Abdullah about what it will look like next season.

"He wants to get a resolution on the takeover in four weeks but we need to start before that.

"In the meantime, even if something happens which changes the finance, we need to be moving on with the ownership as it is now."

Who should be staying?

Foderingham, Norwood and McBurnie should definitely see their stays extended, with the former proving to be a reliable figure in goal throughout Heckingbottom's time at the club.

Norwood may not be a regular starter next season but his presence will be important as an experienced player who has played in the Premier League before.

And McBurnie has been in good goalscoring form this season, so the one-year option on his contract should certainly be activated before they make a further decision on his future next term.

Centre-back Robinson is another player they should be offering a deal to, even if he doesn't start every week. He already knows Heckingbottom's methods inside out and should be able to step up when required.

Ideally, they should be keeping some of their loanees too but their biggest challenge may be retaining the likes of Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, both of whom see their contracts expire in 2024.