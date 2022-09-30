Paul Heckingbottom makes admission about Wes Foderingham at Sheffield United

Since signing for Sheffield United back in 2020, Wes Foderingham has grown into Paul Heckingbottom’s squad.

In his first season with the club, Foderingham only played in the cup as he was second choice behind Aaron Ramsdale.

However, following the Blades’ relegation to the Championship, the 31-year-old has stepped into the first team last term and has six clean sheets from ten games so far this year.

The goalkeeper joined United from Rangers where he had spent four years playing fairly regularly and Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he’s surprised a bigger club in England didn’t come calling for him sooner as he told The Star: “Yes, I’m surprised it’s taken Wes as long as it has in this country. Even in that Premier League season, towards the end of it anyway when I came in, he really impressed me then as well. It’s not just now.

“He works really hard and he suits perfectly how we want to play.

“He’s always positive, he’s good with the ball and his starting positions are really good. Mistakes don’t faze him, which I really like and he’s also making big saves. That’s because his positioning is good. He can turn a 50:50 into a routine save much more easily, because of that.

“When we brought Wes in, we had no problems about doing it.

“Long before that, when he was behind Aaron [Ramsdale], he didn’t want to be a number two. He wanted to be in the team and he was working hard to achieve that. Things like that make a really good impression.”

The Verdict:

Wes Foderingham seems to have the right attitude for Paul Heckingbottom which explains why the manager was so keen to put his trust in the player.

He had a great season for the Blades last year as he kept 18 clean sheets in the season and given his form so far this year, he looks like he will be performing at the top standard again.

Despite being 31-years-old, he’s proven to be a great asset still and like the boss says, it’s surprising no one saw his quality sooner.

That being said, Heckingbottom will be glad it’s his side who got to him first.