Paul Heckingbottom makes admission about Sheffield United’s summer transfer window amid Sander Berge interest

After missing out on promotion last season despite making the play-offs, Sheffield United are keen to build on their previous campaign and return to the top flight this season.

Paul Heckingbottom has been able to add a number of players to his side this season which he will be glad about but with the end of the transfer window next week, the boss is still having questions put to him over the future of Sander Berge and Max Lowe.

Both players have been linked with moves away from Bramall Lane throughout summer. Football League World brought you an exclusive report that Brighton are keen on signing the midfielder whilst Leeds United have also been linked, and Club Brugge have had a £12.5million bid rejected.

Furthermore, after a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season, Max Lowe’s future has also looked in doubt.

However, Paul Heckingbottom feels as though at this stage in the transfer window, Sheffield United have to think carefully of the implications of any business they now do.

Talking to The Star, the Blades boss said: “I appreciate it’s a business. We should be making performance-related decisions as soon as possible, though, rather than just black and white spread sheet ones. What you leave yourself with is just as important as the money at times.

“We’ve had those conversations. About the point of the window and also the value of a replacement and competition at the top end. My job, the way I see it, is to protect the team.”

Whilst the manager has made his feelings about potential exits clear, with just over a week until the transfer deadline, it’s yet to be seen whether there will be any further departures from Bramall Lane.

The Verdict:

You can completely understand where Paul Heckingbottom is coming from on this one. Whilst football has to be treated as a business to a certain extent, if the Blades were to lose a player like Sander Berge they would have to replace him in their side.

However, if they were to lose him in the coming days, this would leave United with limited time to consider potential options and look at who to bring in which could cause them to sign an underwhelming replacement or someone who doesn’t fit into the side.

What’s more, with some reports stating that the Blades could let Berge go for less than his release clause of £35million, Heckingbottom will feel he then doesn’t have the funds to buy a player as good as Berge to replace him.

Therefore, when doing any business for the remainder of the window, United certainly need to consider the longer term implications of their decisions.