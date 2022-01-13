Paul Heckingbottom makes admission about Robin Olsen’s situation at Sheffield United amid Aston Villa link

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that although there is a possibility that AS Roma could recall Robin Olsen this month in order to send him to Aston Villa, a decision has yet to be finalised regarding the goalkeeper’s future.

The Blades signed Olsen on an initial loan deal from AS Roma during the previous transfer window after being forced to wave goodbye to Aaron Ramsdale who sealed a move to Premier League side Arsenal.

This particular agreement included an option for United to secure the services of the 32-year-old on a permanent basis.

Since making the move to the Blades, Olsen has struggled for consistency in the Championship as he has only managed to demonstrate glimpses of his ability at this level.

The keeper has conceded in 10 of the 11 league appearances that he has made this season and is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to injury.

A report from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook earlier this week revealed that Villa were looking into the possibility of signing Olsen after failing to convince West Ham United to part ways with Darren Randolph.

Making reference to Olsen’s current situation at the club, Heckingbottom has admitted that although there is a chance that the keeper could move on to pastures new this month, he will only be allowed to depart if the Blades have a replacement lined up.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for United’s clash with Derby County (as cited by The Sheffield Star) about whether Olsen could be recalled by Roma in order to facilitate a move to Villa, Heckingbottom said: “There is potential on that but nothing as yet.

“It’s one of the situations we’re monitoring.

1 of 30 What year was Billy Sharp born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

“But nothing’s happened yet.

“There’s been speculation about Robin but it’s in our hands, so the only way he can is if we have a replacement.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible stance for the Blades to take regarding Olsen’s future as although the keeper has failed to impress in the Championship this season, it would still be a risk to let him leave if they are unable to draft in a replacement for him.

United have already decided to sanction a loan move for Michael Verrips this month and thus they are currently only able to call upon the services of three senior keepers.

If Olsen does stay at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether he will be able to challenge Wes Foderingham for a place in the club’s starting eleven when he is fit enough to feature.

Whereas Foderingham has managed to claim five clean-sheets in eight league appearances this season, Olsen has only managed to record a disappointing average WhoScored match rating of 6.18 at this level.