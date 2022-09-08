Paul Heckingbottom issues worrying injury update on Sheffield United player

Sheffield United could be without wing-back Max Lowe for some time, with manager Paul Heckingbottom confirming that he needs to see a consultant regarding his hamstring problem, describing it as ‘not good’.

The 25-year-old returned from his promotion-winning loan stint with Nottingham Forest last season and has been afforded a chance in Heckingbottom’s starting 11 due to an injury to Enda Stevens.

Lowe started in six Championship matches in a row, starting with the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, but he became the latest in a long string of injuries at Bramall Lane when he went down after less than half an hour against Hull City last weekend, not long after providing the assist for Oli McBurnie’s goal.

Having experienced groin troubles at Forest last season, Lowe is back on the sidelines once again, and hamstring issues are not uncommon to the defender as he had to have surgery on one during his younger days.

That is the same hamstring he has damaged once again, and according to Heckingbottom, the diagnosis is not set to be a positive one.

“It’s not a good one, he’s got to see a consultant,” Heckingbottom revealed, per the Sheffield Star.

“It’s a bad hamstring, one he injured as a youngster and had surgery on. So it’s not a good one. There’s no timescale yet.” The Verdict Just when Lowe was getting an extended run in the Sheffield United side, disaster has struck for the left-back. Despite being a big part of Nottingham Forest’s success last season, Lowe wasn’t going to just walk back into Heckingbottom’s plans, with Enda Stevens having that wing-back position in the starting 11 locked down. His early season injury though changed that, and with Rhys Norrington-Davies playing on the left-hand side of a back three thanks to Jack Robinson’s injury, it means that a new system may have to be used in the meantime. It doesn’t sound like Lowe is going to be back anytime soon and surgery could be potentially on the cards again, so we will have to just wait and see how long he’s out of action for.