Paul Heckingbottom issues welcome update on long-term Sheffield United absentee

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that defender Jack O’Connell is now back training on grass, as he continues his long road back from injury.

O’Connell joined the Blades from Brentford back in the summer of 2016, and his made 177 appearances for the club, helping them win promotion from both League One and the Championship since his arrival.

However, the 28-year-old has not made a single competitive appearance since September 2020, having suffered a series of setbacks, on his road to recovery from a serious knee injury suffered two-and-a-half years ago.

Now though, it appears that the centre back is once again moving in the right direction, as he looks to get back playing competitive football once more.

Providing an update on O’Connell’s recovery, which Sheffield United have played cautiously to avoid any further blows, Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live: “He’s been running and has been on the grass. It’s light running and everything with Jack is how he reacts to things.

“For him, for his own mind and for the physios it’s great to see him out there running again. It shows he is making those steps.

“He’s got zero pressure on him for where he is and where he’s at. He’s been further than this before and had setbacks. It’s just nice to see him getting outside and doing something different.

“There’s been no reaction, he’s fine at the minute. People understand where he is and what he’s been going through, so it’s just nice to see him out there.”

As things stand, O’Connell’s contract at Bramall Lane is set to come to expire at the end of this season, meaning it still remains to be seen if he will play another game for the club.

The Verdict

Regardless of who you support, it is hard not to be pleased for O’Connell here.

It must be incredibly difficult for a footballer to be unable to play for a long as he has been out of action for, especially when you consider how short a period they can actually play for.

As a result, it must be a huge relief for the 28-year-old to be making this progress, something that suggests there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for him.

Indeed, if he can get back to the form he was producing prior to his injury, there can be no denying the fact this would be a major boost for Sheffield United on the pitch as well.