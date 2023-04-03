Paul Heckingbottom has issued a warning to promotion challengers Middlesbrough and Luton Town.

Sheffield United moved one step closer to the Premier League last weekend

The Blades earned a 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday to move six points clear of Middlesbrough in the Championship table.

That has given Heckingbottom’s team a clear cushion going into the final weeks of the season.

The United boss believes that his team can handle the pressure of battling for a top two spot and that they have the mental advantage going into their final eight games.

United have held onto a top two spot for the majority of the season, which has been highlighted by the manager as a key factor in the team’s ability to handle the pressure of the run-in.

He has claimed that he wants rival clubs to start feeling the pressure of promotion, with Boro having dropped three points on Saturday to relegation battling Huddersfield Town.

"I want them to feel that pressure,” said Heckingbottom, via The Star.

"We are lucky. We have been in this position all season so we feel comfortable in it.

"We’ve got players who have done this before.”

United came close to promotion last season, but fell short in the semi-finals of the play-offs through a penalty shootout defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Blades will want to avoid a similar fate this campaign, especially given the advantage they once held over Michael Carrick’s side earlier in the year.

Boro have been clawing their way into contention in recent weeks, as have Luton Town, but United now have a game in hand and a six point gap to the chasing pack as the season comes into its closing stages.

James McAtee’s strike earned an impressive three points away to the Canaries at the weekend, which has now made the club the favourites to secure a top two place once again.

Can Sheffield United secure automatic promotion?

It would be a huge missed opportunity for United if they don’t take 2nd place in the Championship this season.

Burnley have been too consistent for anyone to keep up with this season, but United have had a stranglehold on the second automatic promotion place for so long.

The gap to Boro was 13 points at one stage so to lose that would be a huge blow and could cause them to go into a play-offs situation in the wrong frame of mind.

Failure to take advantage of their current gap could be decisive in their bid to get back into the Premier League.