Paul Heckingbottom issues verdict on Man City player amid Sheffield United transfer interest

Paul Heckingbottom has discussed Sheffield United’s possible move for Manchester City starlet James McAtee.

Following his side’s defeat away to Watford on Monday night, the Blades’ boss praised the 19-year old’s ability.

United have been linked with a move for the playmaker, who made his senior debut with Pep Guardiola’s side at 18-years old.

The youngster is a highly rated youth prospect at the Etihad and has drawn interest from multiple clubs over a possible loan move.

While the 45-year old would not be drawn into confirming any talks between United and City, he did confirm that he has gone to watch him play and that he enjoyed what he saw.

“He’s not our player,” said Heckingbottom, via Yorkshire Live.

“But he’s someone who we know. Who I have seen play and who lots of people have seen play, whether it’s been moments for City or for England, but yeah, he’s a good player.

“He handles the ball fantastic, he has good quality on the ball. That’s why he’s at Man City.”

A number of clubs are chasing the signature of the 19-year old, with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Rangers all interested in the midfielder.

McAtee made his debut in the League Cup against Wycombe Wanderers before making his first Premier League appearance against Everton last November.

United got off to a losing start to their new Championship campaign as they fell to a second half goal from Joao Pedro.

Heckingbottom’s side returns to action next weekend when they face Millwall at Bramall Lane on August 6.

The Verdict

Given United’s performance last night, it is clear that there are still one or two players who could yet improve this side.

McAtee would be a very exciting addition to the Blades’ attack, with the youngster rated highly by Guardiola himself.

He could also join fellow City youngster Tommy Doyle, which could be beneficial for both United and the Premier League side as they look to develop both into first team talents.

He is also more likely to get regular playing time with the Championship club than with Leeds or Forest, which may give them the edge in the race to earn McAtee’s temporary signature.