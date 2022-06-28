Paul Heckingbottom issues update on potential Sheffield United transfer agreements with Nottingham Forest and Millwall

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that there are no offers on the table from other clubs for both Max Lowe and Oliver Burke, despite interest being there from Nottingham Forest and Millwall respectively.

And whilst Burke has already returned to pre-season training with the Blades following the end of his loan spell with the Lions in the 2021-22 season, Lowe is set to resume his work with United next week.

The duo’s futures were up in the air going into this summer for different reasons, with Burke not featuring much at all in the first half of the campaign before heading on a temporary deal to The Den, whilst Lowe spent the entire season at the City Ground and impressed.

Literally 99% of Sheffield United supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Blades quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is the current Sheffield United manager? Chris Wilder Chris Hughton Paul Heckingbottom Neil Warnock

Despite his performances for Forest in the Championship and their apparent interest in bringing him back to to the Reds on a permanent contract. Lowe will link up with the United squad once again – just like Burke already has – despite their futures being up in the air.

“He did well at Forest but there’s been no offers,” Heckingbottom told SUTV regarding left wing-back Lowe.

“We know they’re interested, he did great for them but they’re probably interested in other left-backs as well if they want that.

“He’s our player. He did well, he did well in this league and, from my point of view, it’s more important that we’re getting players in before we’re letting them out.

“I have spoken to Gary Rowett about Burkey, I’ve spoken to Burkey about it but, again, he our player and unless it makes sense (a deal to take the Scotland international to Millwall), it’s pointless.

“It was right in January for Burkey to go and play and he wanted to, no problem, but as the season panned out, he would’ve probably got more game time here if he’d have stayed.

“We’re in that position at the minute with the numbers we’ve got so I’m relaxed about it, there’s no problems.”

The Verdict

Due to injuries and loan players not returning to Bramall Lane upon the expiry of their deals, United are set to be thin on the ground until they make some additions.

Therefore, it’s probably crucial that Burke and Lowe are kept around until Heckingbottom can at least get some deals over the line.

You get the feeling that if both Millwall and Forest were extremely keen on Burke and Lowe respectively, then bids would have already gone in considering both outfits have gotten started on their incoming transfer business.

Whilst deals aren’t out of the question for either player, they could realistically be in the first-team squad of Heckingbottom’s at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.