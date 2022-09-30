Paul Heckingbottom issues update on key Sheffield United figure ahead of Birmingham clash

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Anel Ahmedhodzic’s thigh injury may not be as bad as first feared.

The Bosnian FA suggested earlier this month that Ahmedhodzic was set to be out of action for four weeks due to this particular issue.

As a result of his injury, the defender did not feature for Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Nations League clashes with Montenegro and Romania.

Since making a permanent move to Bramall Lane in the summer transfer window, Ahmedhodzic has managed to establish himself as a key player for the Blades.

After missing his side’s meeting with Watford due to suspension, the defender started for United in eight of their following nine league games.

Yet to suffer a league defeat with Ahmedhodzic in their side, it will be interesting to see how United will fare in his absence this weekend when they face Birmingham City.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, Heckingbottom has shared an injury update on Ahmedhodzic.

Speaking to The Star about the defender, the Blades boss said: “It might not be as long (as the Bosnian FA stated).

“We knew he was feeling it.

“Anel had a little issue a while back and yes, there’s damage there.

“But it’s not snapped or torn.

“He wanted to play (against Preston North End earlier this month).

“He played through the game, which tells you something.

“At no point did we feel as if we were going to have to take him off.”

The Verdict

This is a relatively encouraging update as Ahmedhodzic could now potentially make his return to action at an earlier stage.

The defender has immediately adjusted to life with the Blades as he has been a stand-out performer in the Championship.

As well as providing four direct goal contributions at this level, Ahmedhodzic has also won 1.9 aerial duels per game and has made 2.2 tackles per fixture.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.50 in the second-tier, the 23-year-old will unquestionably be confident in his ability to maintain his consistency during the remainder of the campaign.