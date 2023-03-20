Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that he is set for talks with Manchester City to see if James McAtee and Tommy Doyle can play in their FA Cup semi-final next month against the Premier League champions.

The Blades secured their spot in the final four of England's most prestigious cup competition after a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane, with Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle scoring in the 81st and 91st minutes respectively to send the red and white half of Sheffield to Wembley.

It was revenge as well for Rovers securing the bragging rights in league action two weeks prior at Ewood Park when they won 1-0, but we won't know who will have the last laugh until the end of the 2022-23 season - perhaps both will as they are in the promotion race together.

United ended up getting the draw they didn't want though in the form of the Citizens, and that's not just because they are one of the best teams in the world.

Having loaned in two talented midfielders from the Etihad Stadium in the form of McAtee and Sunday's match-winner Doyle, the FA rules seem to suggest that both players are not allowed to face their parent club in April.

However, Heckingbottom is planning on asking the question to City to see if anything can be done to get them involved when the two sides face off, even if it means Pep Guardiola and co using their power to try and get a special exemption from the FA.

“First and foremost, we'll have the conversation,” Heckingbottom told TalkSPORT, via the Sheffield Star.

“Listen, they're Manchester City players and we know they're cup-tied. But for those two players I think I need to ask the question and see if we can somehow get them involved.

“I understand the situation, and they do too. When we watched the draw after the game, it was the one we didn't want. Mainly for that reason.

“Everyone knows the benefits of them playing, it's the reason they've been sent out on loan and I know [City] are really pleased with their progression.

“The boys are themselves, their families and their representatives. They're pleased with what they're doing and it would be an amazing part of that journey from them. To continue their education.

“However, it's against their parent club. It has been done before; we've seen it happen before. We'll ask the question and we'll see what comes back.”

The Verdict

It would be a shame if McAtee and Doyle don't get to play at Wembley, but the rules are in place for a reason.

Both youngsters playing for the Blades could be a conflict of interests - yes they are not as good as their City teammates and that is why they are out on loan, but that isn't to say that they cannot make a difference for United.

It is Man City who pay their wages at the end of the day, and even if emerges that City can ask the FA to let them play if they want, it is not something that they have to do.

Whilst it's unfortunate that Sheffield United were paired with City as opposed to Brighton or Man United, it is something that they are likely just going to have to deal with.