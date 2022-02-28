Paul Heckingbottom issues update on Chris Basham’s current situation at Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Chris Basham will not need to have surgery on his current injury.

Basham sustained a MCL injury during the Blades’ 4-0 victory over Swansea City earlier this month and has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s recent clashes with Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Charlie Goode would have been hoping to impress in Basham’s absence after being handed a start against Tony Mowbray’s side.

However, the centre-back was shown a red card in this fixture and has subsequently been replaced in the club’s starting eleven by Kyron Gordon.

A product of the Blades’ youth academy, Gordon managed to show glimpses of his talent in last weekend’s showdown with Millwall.

However, the 19-year-old couldn’t prevent his side from suffering a defeat in this particular fixture as Jake Cooper scored the winning goal for the Lions at The Den.

The Blades will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they face Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Heckingbottom has provided an update on Basham’s current situation at the club.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the defender, Heckingbottom said: “Bash is in a brace at the minute trying to keep his leg straight and take all the risk out of it.

“Hopefully he gets a quick recovery.

“No need for an operation or anything like that, we’ll keep him progressing and bit by bit as he is able to do things we’ll integrate him back in.”

The Verdict

Whilst the news that Basham will not need to have surgery on this issue is encouraging, the Blades will need to continue to look elsewhere for inspiration as the defender is still likely to be out of action for a number of weeks.

Gordon could be in line to make another appearance for the Blades in Friday’s meeting with Forest.

Alternatively, Heckingbottom may decide to call upon the services of Ben Davies who scored the winning goal in the club’s recent clash with Blackburn.

Davies knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 145 Championship appearances during his career and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver an assured display against Steve Cooper’s side.