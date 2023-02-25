Paul Heckingbottom issues staunch defence of his Sheffield United side ahead of Watford clash

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has stated that he is prepared to defend his players despite recent losses because of their application and the fact they haven’t made excuses, speaking to The Star.

Going into last week’s game against Middlesbrough, they were in a strong position with the Blades 10 points clear of third place and having a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s men.

However, despite going ahead early on at Bramall Lane, a Chuba Akpom strike and Cameron Archer’s second-half brace allowed the visitors to take all three points away from Bramall Lane.

With this, United will have been desperate to get back to winning ways in the early kick-off against Millwall last Saturday – but they were unable to do so with Heckingbottom’s men suffering a 3-2 defeat at The Den.

Boro capitalised on this by securing a victory over strugglers Queens Park Rangers later on in the day – and they are now just four points adrift of the Blades who face another tough test today as they prepare to host Watford.

Their back-to-back losses will have been extremely disappointing considering they had the home advantage over Boro and are in a superior league position to the Lions – but United’s boss is keen to shield his players from criticism.

Heckingbottom said: “I think perspective is a big thing and that’s one of the reasons why, being perfectly honest, I won’t have anyone taking a ‘pop’ at this group of lads.

“That’s because I know how much they’ve given to get themselves into this position and how much they are giving now.

“There’s circumstances that are happening and they’ve had plenty of opportunity to make excuses about those recently. But they don’t make excuses, they just go out there and do their jobs.”

The Verdict:

The Blades shouldn’t be criticised too much because they have been reasonably consistent this season and deserve to be in the position they are in.

They will be disappointed that Boro are already close to them with a decent chunk of the season to go still, especially with the Teesside outfit making a poor start to the campaign, but they have a game in hand still and will be looking to make full use of that.

United did suffer a dip in form earlier this season but that was when they were missing many key players, with the Blades even being forced to play a back four away at Stoke City back in October.

If they can keep key players fit, they still have every chance of securing second spot, but how quickly they can turn things around following recent losses may determine where they finish at the end of the campaign.

They will be hungry to retain their place in the top two because they will want to avoid the play-offs following last season’s heartbreak against Nottingham Forest. With the Blades still in the driving seat, their destiny remains in their own hands.