Paul Heckingbottom issues stance on Sheffield United player’s future amid Millwall interest

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Oliver Burke will only depart the club this summer permanently on the Blades’ terms.

It comes after the Scotland international forward admitted that it would be ‘amazing’ if he were to be able to secure a full-time switch to Millwall, who he joined on loan during the January transfer window.

That deal came about after Burke failed to get game-time at Bramall Lane in the first half of the season – he was restricted to just three Championship appearances that all came in the first three matches of the 2021-22 campaign and he remained on the bench thereafter.

Gary Rowett was happy to take Burke off United’s hands though in January, and despite an injury which ruled him out for the best part of six weeks, the forward has been enjoying himself at the Lions.

Burke has netted two goals and an assist in his 15 appearances, and going into the final two matches of the season Millwall only trail Sheffield United by three points in the table.

Despite the Sheffield Star believing that Heckingbottom will sanction Burke’s exit this summer, United’s head coach has issued a blunt stance on what will happen with the 25-year-old’s future.

“Unless there’s an offer or an option that benefits us and Oli – it also has to benefit us – then he is our player and will be coming back to us,” Heckingbottom said, per the Sheffield Star.

“That’s the situation, as everyone knows and would expect.”

The Verdict

Despite the wages you’d imagine he will command from the contract he’s currently on, Burke does not appear to be too happy with his situation at Bramall Lane and would be happy to depart this summer.

If Millwall can pay what Burke wants, then it would be a good deal for them to pull off, especially as Burke can still improve as a player with a regular run of games under his belt.

But what happens with Burke is entirely in Sheffield United’s hands because after all they hold his contract until the summer of 2023.

Unless Millwall – or any other club for that matter – can stump up the fee that United want for Burke then it looks like he may remain at Bramall Lane after all