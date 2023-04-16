Paul Heckingbottom has issued a message to Sheffield United’s promotion rivals.

The Blades earned an impressive and important 4-1 win against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon to keep the gap to Luton Town at five points.

Rob Edwards’ side are piling on the pressure at Bramall Lane, and United did initially fall behind to the Bluebirds to a Sory Kaba penalty.

But goals from James McAtee, Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark secured all three points for the hosts, who now have just five games remaining in the season.

Can Sheffield United secure automatic promotion?

Heckingbottom praised the character of the team for the manner of their comeback win over Cardiff.

The 45-year-old cited similar wins against Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers as being key to the team’s lead in the race for second place.

The United boss has claimed that every victory his team earns just brings added pressure to those chasing below them in the table.

He also praised his players for being able to handle the atmosphere and frustration-tactics that Cardiff deployed during the early parts of their Saturday win.

"We have put ourselves into a position where it's about us,” said Heckingbottom, via The Yorkshire Post.

“It was the same at Sunderland and Blackburn - we went behind and it was the same today.

"The really pleasing thing is it says a lot about our character. We talk a lot about not panicking in any situation and that really helps at this stage of the season.

"Yes, Middlesbrough won again and Luton's form is unreal. It feels strange because of the run we went on last year.

"Nothing we are doing is a fluke, we have been sustaining it for a long time.

“Every time we win, the margin of error gets tighter for the teams chasing us.

"The fact we won 4-1 after going behind shows a lot about the group. It's not the first time in recent weeks.

"It says a lot about what we are trying to do. Our message has been the same regardless of what the outside narrative is.

"We knew it was going to be tough, Cardiff are scrapping for their lives and we knew they would throw everything at us and try and impose their style.

“We were prepared for them to try and create stoppages but that doesn't mean it's not frustrating.”

Middlesbrough and Luton both earned victories of their own at the weekend, with Michael Carrick’s side hammering Norwich City 5-1 to remain eight points adrift of the Blades.

Up next for United is the visit of Bristol City to Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Are Sheffield United feeling the pressure?

Going 1-0 down to Cardiff could have been a huge twist in the race for the second automatic promotion place.

But Heckingbottom’s side responded excellently and did enough to comfortably earn the three points.

Time is running out for Luton and Boro to close the gap, and United know they have their fate in their own hands.

Two wins and two draws from their final five games will be enough to get over the line and it is hard to see them not pulling it off at this stage.