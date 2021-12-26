Paul Heckingbottom issues Sheffield United transfer window warning

Paul Heckingbottom says signing and selling players at Sheffield United and other clubs will be tough when the January transfer window opens as clubs recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The former Barnsley and Leeds United manager has admitted that ‘not much money will be spent in January’ by second tier outfits, especially with the uncertainty surrounding crowds being at stadiums going forward.

The transfer window opens next week as is usually seen as a crucial period for clubs all around the country as they look to bolster their sides for their respective ambitions.

However, Heckingbottom believes clubs will refrain from moving too much around in their squads as he told The Examiner: “It’s always a big window because it can make or break a team’s season, but it’s going to be tough, there’s not much money flying about.

“There are lots of clubs, especially in our league, still feeling the effects of Covid from last time and cutting their cloth accordingly.”

Sheffield United have benefitted hugely from loans as the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Ben Davies have all had a huge impact at Bramall Lane this season.

“Loans could be a big thing, as they were in the summer, but there won’t be much money spent I would not have thought in the current climate,” Heckingbottom continued.

“Beneath that, lots of teams took the loans from the Premier League, which means they couldn’t spend that on transfer fees.

“We are still in those times as well, so I think it will be very similar with loans a big thing.”

There’s a chance that United’s loan players could end up back at their parent clubs in January should any of their recall options get exercised.

But there has been no indication that Davies, Gibbs-White and Hourihane won’t be at Bramall Lane after the January window closes.

The Verdict

Heckingbottom is right in what he’s saying about clubs not spending as much.

That was the case in the summer and will certainly be the case in January where asking prices do tend to increase.

Loans will be huge for clubs in the Championship as well as free agents.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Derby, Coventry and Swansea have all added free agents to their squads and more sides will look to do the same in the coming weeks.