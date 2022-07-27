Paul Heckingbottom issues Sheffield United transfer admission following latest signing

Paul Heckingbottom is hoping for further additions to his Sheffield United squad this summer.

The Blades boss wants his transfer activity to be concluded before the season starts this weekend, or at the very least as quickly as possible.

Heckingbottom has already seen five fresh faces walk through the doors at Bramall Lane this transfer window.

The latest addition Reda Khadra joins the likes of Adam Davies, Tommy Doyle, Ciaran Clark and Anel Ahmedhodzic as the newest members of the first team squad.

But the 45-year old is not satisfied with the club’s activity this summer and intends to bring in more signings before the end of the window.

He has made it clear that he has no intention of waiting until deadline day and has urged the recruitment team and the board to work on getting deals over the line quickly in order to fully prepare for the season ahead.

“I know the window goes on [after the season starts],” said Heckingbottom, via Yorkshire Live.

“But I bet every manager says the same, that it’s a bugbear.

“Half the season is done. You want them in first day of pre-season so you can be working with them but you know that’s not going to happen. Things rumble on and hopefully we get some faces in.”

With United set to compete in seven league games in August, he has explained the importance of getting transfer business concluded during pre-season, as this next month makes up such a great proportion of the campaign ahead.

The Blades begin their latest Championship season on August 1 with a clash against recently relegated Watford.

The Verdict

Every manager will be working behind the scenes to make sure all business is concluded in a timely fashion.

This public pressure on the transfer department to get work done is a sign of frustration at how long it is taking to get deals over the line.

Negotiations for Khadra took two weeks to conclude, which is time that the player could have spent being a part of the side’s pre-season plans.

However, transfer negotiations are often very protracted discussions so there may not be much that can be done in certain situations such as this.