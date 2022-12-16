Paul Heckingbottom issues Sheffield United team news update ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom could welcome back three players for Monday’s game against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

The Blades returned to Championship action following the World Cup break with a 1-0 win over bottom side Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday thanks to Billy Sharp’s 15th-minute strike.

Heckingbottom’s men have won five of their last six games and currently sit second in the table, three points behind leaders Burnley and five clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers ahead of the clash with the Latics.

They take on a Wigan side sitting 22nd in the table, one point from safety and Monday’s game will be their first at home under new manager Kolo Toure.

United have suffered with injuries this campaign, but could be boosted by the return to fitness of a number of key players. The club played a friendly in midweek in which the likes of Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Chris Basham and Adam Davies all featured.

Robinson, Doyle and Daniel Jebbison are all back in full training and Heckingbottom says they may be available against the Latics, telling Yorkshire Live: “They are fine and have been training a week or so it’s important to get those minutes to keep them fit so that when they get their opportunity to play they can help us win points and give their best account of themselves.”

But Heckingbottom had less good news on midfielder John Fleck, who the club are sending for a scan to assess the next steps in his recovery.

“Still sore with his leg and that bang he took where we had swelling on it. We are going to have another opinion on that and see what needs to be done. Do we need to get some intervention on that because we have got to this stage and it’s just getting him over the line,” Heckingbottom said.

“When he has been getting contact he’s been suffering with it and we need to look at that.”

On striker Oli McBurnie, who is the club’s joint-top scorer with nine goals this season, Heckingbottom admitted he is not at the required level of fitness and is keen to get him fully up to speed.

“He’s not where we want him to be, we need to get him back 100% fit, not him putting himself forward to play cameo roles. That has to be the priority – he’s missed out on minutes this week for matters out of our control but we’ll pick it up,” Heckingbottom explained.

The verdict

It seems as though United are slowly but surely getting more players back fit.

The Blades have been decimated by injuries at times this season, making their current position in the automatic promotion places even more impressive.

Doyle was a regular in midfield before his absence, while Robinson will be a useful addition to the defence that is already the best in the league, with just 19 goals conceded.

Berge and McBurnie came off the bench against Huddersfield last weekend and having players of that quality returning to full fitness can only be a positive.

The strength in depth in the United squad is evident and this will be a huge asset to them as they look to maintain their promotion push.