Paul Heckingbottom has warned that Sheffield United will fall behind their rivals if the takeover situation is not resolved quickly.

The Blades earned Premier League promotion this season, claiming second spot in the Championship table.

This has ended the club’s two-year stint back in the second tier as they now look towards surviving in the top flight.

However, off-field issues have taken away some of the spotlight from the team’s achievement with the ownership situation currently in flux.

What is the takeover situation at Sheffield United?

Current owner Prince Abdullah is looking to sell the club, despite Premier League promotion having been secured.

A deal had been in place to sell to Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, but the agreement is now in doubt amid reports of a breakdown between the two parties.

It has also been reported that Mmobuosi is considering a bigger offer in order to get things back on track.

Regardless, Heckingbottom has issued a warning to supporters that this saga will have an impact on the club’s ability to spend in the summer transfer window.

He believes that the hold-up in this process could see the club fall behind their rivals going into next season.

“We need it now; that's too long," said Heckingbottom, via The Star.

"We've got to do it now.

“I wanted to have been speaking to the players last week.

“As soon as Wednesday [when promotion was confirmed] was done.

“There are conversations now.

"I want to be speaking to them and in my eyes, it's simple.

“We know where we stand now, so let's work with that.

"If someone bought the club, or investment or whatever, and it increased our capability, then that's fine.

“We'll spend that.

“But at the minute we'll work with what we've got, otherwise we are going to fall behind.”

Can Sheffield United survive in the Premier League?

The lack of certainty around the ownership of the club is a massive issue for the recruitment process this summer.

Transfer budgets are likely to vary wildly depending on who owns a club, so this is something Heckingbottom will want ironed out quickly in order to get some guarantees on what he can spend this transfer window.

This United squad will need some reinforcement for life in the Premier League if they are to remain in the top flight.

As things stand, the current squad may struggle to finish as high as 17th next season, highlighting the need for clarity going into the summer.