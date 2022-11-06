Paul Heckingbottom issues Sheffield United injury update on Man City pair

Sheffield United have well and truly put their poor form from October behind them as they made it three Championship victories in a row on Saturday afternoon – and they did it in some style against Burnley.

The Blades picked up just three points from their first six matches last month, but ended it on a high with a victory away at West Brom

Another win on the road against Bristol City earlier in the week set them up nicely to welcome the second tier table-toppers to Bramall Lane yesterday, and they absolutely blew the Clarets and Vincent Kompany away in a pulsating second half.

United scored four goals without reply to win 5-2 and go within three points of the Lancashire outfit, and that was despite having a rather inexperienced bench to call upon due to injuries.

Two of those that were missing were Manchester City loan pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee – the former dropped out against Bristol City with a calf injury and the latter was the subject of a horror challenge from Robins defender George Tanner late in the 1-0 victory which sent him flying.

The after-effects of that tackle saw McAtee left out of the squad against Burnley, but Heckingbottom has revealed that he should be in contention for the South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United in midweek, whilst Doyle is touch-and-go to make it.

“We had Macca (McAtee) on the bench yesterday because it was settling down day by day,” Heckingbottom said, per YorkshireLive.

“We all saw the tackle and his knee swelled up.

“He was sore Wednesday, a little bit better Thursday, he got on the grass on Friday and was better again.

“He put himself forward but it was my call in the end to say no. He should be all right for Tuesday.”

Heckingbottom then continued on to say about Doyle’s progress: “We knew from the West Brom game he finished the game, so it’s not a significant injury, just a little bit of damage to his calf.”

The Verdict

The fact that both Andre Brooks and Oliver Arblaster were brought on from the bench against Burnley was an indictment of how much United are struggling with injuries right now.

Doyle and McAtee have been the latest blows, and they both play in an area of the pitch that has already been affected by the loss of Sander Berge.

McAtee hasn’t had the effect that many would have expected due to his dominance of the under-23’s Premier League last season, but there is plenty of time for him to make an impact between now and the end of the season.

Doyle meanwhile is a steady influence in the middle of the park and Heckingbottom could do with him being fit either for Tuesday or for next weekend so he does not have to over-rely on both Ben Osborn and John Fleck.