Paul Heckingbottom issues rallying cry to fringe players at Sheffield United

Sheffield United are very well placed in looking to hunt down a play-off place in the final few months of the season.

The Blades were held to a goalless draw at fifth placed Huddersfield Town on Saturday lunchtime, missing the opportunity to overtake Nottingham Forest into seventh place.

David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster have both picked up lengthy injuries in recent weeks and therefore Heckingbottom is going to need his second string to step up in the coming months.

Ollie McBurnie has been gradually re-integrated into the side in recent weeks and the Scotsman could be crucial to the Blades’ top six hopes in providing support for Billy Sharp along with Daniel Jebbison.

Heckingbottom explained the state of affairs in regards to the fitness of his squad when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “Some of the changes we are making are going to be enforced, because we are managing people through situations.

“There’s going to be times when we’re going to need them to be left out.

“That’s going to be the pattern of the season.

“It’s going to continue and that’s why we are constantly talking with the medical team.

“They’re giving us all the information we need to be able to make informed decisions on things like this.

“Everyone is going to be needed.

“Everyone is going to be called upon at some stage, there’s no doubt about that.

“There are times when we are going to have to change things around a bit, and not just for tactical reasons.”

Most people are expecting the Terriers to drop out of the top six before the end of the campaign, and therefore looking at the table it would appear that Forest and Sheffield United are in the best position to replace them.

Heckingbottom has done a great job up to this point, but it is only set to become more difficult as the pressure on each match increases.

The Verdict

McBurnie has the talent, that much have been demonstrated in the last few years at both Championship and Premier League level.

He does not seem like the perfect player to partner Billy Sharp, but with only 18-year-old Jebbison left in the striker department, Heckingbottom will likely persevere with the duo.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s return from injury last week was much needed, and there could be a temptation for Heckingbottom to play him and Iliman Ndiaye just behind Sharp and to select a front three rather than a two to cover for the attacking threat they have lost in McGoldrick and Brewster.

If Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers continue to stutter then it will be easier for the Blades to break into the top six, but they certainly cannot afford to rest on their laurels at this juncture.