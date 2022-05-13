Paul Heckingbottom issues rallying call to Sheffield United supporters ahead of Forest clash

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has urged the club’s supporters to give everything they can to help their side secure a positive result in tomorrow’s showdown with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

The Blades will be looking to keep their hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League on track by defeating the Reds in the play-offs.

Set to head to the City Ground for the second leg of this semi-final on Tuesday, United know that they will need to be at their very best in order to beat Forest this weekend.

Forest have won 14 games in the Championship since the turn of the year and managed to amass five more points than the Blades over the course of the regular season.

United will unquestionably enter this clash brimming with confidence following their superb 4-0 victory over Fulham last weekend which sealed their place in the play-offs.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with Forest, Heckingbottom has issued a rallying call to the club’s supporters.

In a video shared by the club’s official Twitter account, Heckingbottom said: “To all the fans coming down to Bramall Lane on Saturday, it’s a message to you guys to thank you for your support.

“You’ve been fantastic, grown with the team as the team’s grown, the fans have grown, the support’s grown.

“But we need you again.

“We need you at least two more times, hopefully three and yeah, I’d love it if you can get on board.

“If you can enjoy the game, give all you can.

“Just as we ask the players, give all you to help us get the result.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who did Sheffield United sign Matthew Kilgallon from in the 2000's? Burnley Everton Watford Leeds United

“And the same, I asked the club to do all they can and we, we as a club, we’re opening the turnstiles at 1:30, there’s going to be offers on for you to get you down there.

“I want you down there.

“I want the players to feel your support, whether that’s in the warm up, whether that’s in the tunnel, during the 90 minutes, because we need your help and we’ll make sure we give everything for you guys and we want you to give everything back as well.

“Because, like I say, we don’t do anything on our own.

“Everything we’ve done, the journey we’ve been on so far has been together and I want it to keep being together.”

The Verdict

Having backed their team throughout the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign, United’s supporters could play a role in tomorrow’s game if they create a fantastic atmosphere at Bramall Lane.

Whereas the Blades’ away form this season has been relatively underwhelming, they have managed to produce a host of impressive performances in front of their supporters.

When you consider that the Blades have won nine home games since the turn of the year, they ought to fancy their chances of securing another triumph on Saturday.

In what could turn out to be an enthralling affair, United will need their players to be firing on all cylinders in order to cope with the threat that Forest will pose.