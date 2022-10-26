Paul Heckingbottom issues positive fitness bulletin on Sheffield United duo

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that both John Fleck and Jack Robinson are ready to start matches in the upcoming hectic fixture schedule for the Blades, with five matches coming up in the space of two weeks.

Both players have had their own injury and fitness issues so far this season, with Scotland international Fleck missing two months of action due to a fractured leg.

The midfielder returned to the fold with a cameo appearance last week against Coventry before playing 58 minutes against Norwich City on Saturday, with Heckingbottom gradually ramping his minutes up.

Robinson meanwhile has not featured at all so far in the 2022-23 campaign after suffering a knee injury in the build-up to the start of the season, but he has been an unused substitute in the Blades’ last three Championship fixtures.

Heckingbottom has no qualms though about throwing them in from the start though for upcoming matches, even though neither are at 100 per cent in terms of their fitness levels after recovering from their respective physical issues.

“I think those two in particular, as people and players, when they’re fit and firing, they know what we’re about and what we want as a staff and how to go and execute that,” Heckingbottom said, per the Sheffield Star. “So for me, it’s a big plus having them fit and available. “Game by game, day by day, we’ll keep improving them and pushing and pushing, because at some point they’re going to be called upon, and we know that.” “They’re not 100 per cent, but we can start them, no problem. “I’m very conscious of the fact we’re low on numbers so we’re going to be using all the players and making sure we make changes from the bench.” The Verdict Sheffield United are currently in the middle of a rotten spell of form, having not won a match in their last six since the start of October, and they clearly need to change a few things to get back to how they were. Injuries of course have not helped, but their list of players in the treatment room is not as significant as it once was, and they still have plenty of talent who are top-level Championship operators. It was clear to see from his performance against Norwich that Fleck is by no means fully-fit, but getting him back to the level he was once playing at is important for the balance of their midfield. As for Robinson, he was a surprise package of importance last season for United, especially in the second half of the campaign, and with Rhys Norrington-Davies sidelined now, Heckingbottom lacks real balance at the back with no left-footer – that is where Robinson can come back into the fold and nail his position down.