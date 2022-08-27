Paul Heckingbottom issues major injury update on Sheffield United player

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that midfielder John Fleck is facing months on the sidelines with a fractured leg.

The midfielder had enjoyed an impressive start to the season, helping the Blades to top spot in the early Championship standings.

But after picking up a knock in his side’s win over Blackburn last weekend, the 31-year-old did not feature in his side’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Friday night.

Now it seems as though the blow that kept him out of that game, is going to ensure he is on the sidelines for some time to come yet.

Providing an update on Flech after that clash with Luton, Heckingbottom told Sheffield United’s official Twitter account: “We had Anel, Iliman and Flecky took some big knocks during the game.

“Flecky’s wasn’t settling down, so we had a scan and he had something, so an X-ray’s shown a fracture. So he’s got a fracture, and he’s going to be out for a while.”

Asked to define how long that could be, the Blades boss continued: “It’s going to be months, isn’t it.

“It’s not displaced so hopefully, you never know, but at the minute, we’re treating it as a straightforward one, so you’re looking at six weeks to heal, and then a bit longer, so you’re talking months.”

Fleck, who joined Sheffield United from Coventry back in the summer of 2016, is now in the final year of his current contract at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

It is hard not to feel sorry for everyone affected by this in some way.

Given the way that Fleck has started the season, it is a big blow for Sheffield United to lose his influence for such a long period of time, which could have an impact on the battle for promotion.

For the player himself though, this will no doubt be even more frustrating, given that at his age, he is approaching the latter stages of his career, and he is not going to want to miss out on too much game tine if possible.

This injury though is a big setback for the midfielder in that sense, and you wonder just how this could affect the final days of the transfer window for the Blades, as the injuries continue to mount up.