Paul Heckingbottom issues James McAtee update after Sheffield United’s win over Reading

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that James McAtee did not suffer an injury during last night’s meeting with Reading and was instead withdrawn due to cramp.

McAtee was substituted in the 74th minute of this clash and was replaced by John Fleck who helped the Blades see out the remainder of the game.

United secured a crucial victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium thanks to an effort from Iliman Ndiaye in the second-half of this fixture.

Following a quiet first period, Andy Carroll forced Wes Foderingham into making a save.

Ndiaye then scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 60th minute as he slotted past goalkeeper Joe Lumley after being teed up by Oli McBurnie.

Foderingham once again denied Carroll while Billy Sharp went close to scoring a second for the Blades as his strike was saved by Lumley.

As a result of this victory, the Blades extended their advantage over Middlesbrough to seven points in the race for automatic promotion.

After this clash, Heckingbottom issued an update on McAtee.

Asked in his post-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about why the midfielder had to be withdrawn, Heckingbottom replied: “Cramp.”

The Verdict

This is a boost for the Blades as McAtee has avoided injury and thus is expected to be available for selection for this weekend’s meeting with Luton Town.

Since joining United on loan from Manchester City, the midfielder has produced a number of promising performances for the club in the Championship.

In the 27 appearances that McAtee has made at this level for the Blades, he has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions while he has also chipped in with two assists.

Whereas it is fair to say that McAtee has struggled with his consistency during this temporary stint, he will still be confident in his ability to play an influential role in the Blades’ push for promotion.

By embarking on a winning run in the Championship, the Blades will prevent Middlesbrough from being able to close the sizeable gap that currently exists between the two sides in this division.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club