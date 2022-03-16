Paul Heckingbottom issues injury update on Sheffield United individual following Blackpool stalemate

Sheffield United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has issued a positive injury bulletin on full-back George Baldock, with the defender having suffered ‘no new damage‘ to his hamstring.

Heckingbottom revealed the news following the Blades’ goalless draw on the road against Blackpool in Championship action, where Ben Osborn filled in at wing-back once again in the absence of Baldock and Jayden Bogle.

United have been without a natural right wing back for a number of games after firstly Bogle went down with a season-ending knee injury in mid-February.

Baldock stepped in to replace the youngster after spending some time on the substitutes bench following his recovery from a hamstring issue earlier in the season.

But he was only able to last six games in the starting 11 as following the Millwall defeat last month, the 29-year-old suffered a fresh hamstring injury.

It is not a reoccurrence of a past injury though according to Heckingbottom, per BBC Sheffield reporter Adam Oxley, and whilst no time-frame has been placed on his return the update is ‘reassuring’.

The Verdict

United are coming into an injury crisis at the wrong time of the season – just as they’re looking to secure a play-off spot.

Up until the Coventry City game at the weekend, it looked as though the Blades were going to finish in the top six at a canter but their squad depth is looking pretty fragile right now, especially in defence.

A clean sheet against Blackpool is a good start but they need some more players back following the international break – and that includes Baldock.

He’s had to battle with Bogle for a starting spot this season but just as he’s got another chance to impress, Baldock has suffered another setback, but thankfully for United fans it doesn’t appear to be serious.