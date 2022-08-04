Paul Heckingbottom issues honest Sheffield United transfer claim as Millwall clash looms

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that the club’s transfer business in terms of incomings for the summer is now complete.

The Blades have managed to bolster their squad by securing the services of some fresh faces over the course of the current window.

Anel Ahmedhodzic joined the club on a permanent deal from Malmo last month whilst United have also opted to utilise the loan market to their advantage.

Ciaran Clark, Reda Khadra, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have all sealed temporary moves to Bramall Lane.

McAtee became the club’s latest signing earlier today after the club reached an agreement with Manchester City over a loan switch.

The attacking midfielder could potentially be in line to make his debut for the Blades when they take on Millwall on Saturday.

Having suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Watford on Monday, United will be determined to secure a positive result in front of their supporters this weekend.

Making reference to transfers, Heckingbottom has admitted that he doesn’t have the resources to make any further additions to his squad.

Asked in his pre-match press conference for the club’s showdown with Millwall (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about what’s next for the Blades in the window, Heckingbottom said: “Nothing.

“Would love to do more but with the resources we have got, we are done.

“We need to get players back fit, that’s the priority now.”

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who did Sheffield United sign Matthew Kilgallon from in the 2000's? Burnley Everton Watford Leeds United

The Verdict

With Heckingbottom ruling out any more transfer business, it will be interesting to see whether the club’s new additions will be able to help them launch another push for a top-six finish.

McAtee and Khadra will be tasked with filling the void left by Morgan Gibbs-White who provided an abundance of creativity during his loan spell with the Blades last season.

Doyle meanwhile will be hoping to feature regularly in the heart of midfield when he makes a full recovery from a thigh injury that he suffered in pre-season.

As for Clark and Ahmedhodzic, they will both be aiming to help the Blades keep a host of clean-sheets in the coming months by delivering the goods in central-defence.