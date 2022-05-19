Paul Heckingbottom issues honest message to his Sheffield United team following play-off defeat

Sheffield United will still be feeling disappointment from Tuesday night’s game which, despite putting up a good fight, they lost on penalties to Forest.

The loss adds to the Blades’ record of disappointment in the play-offs and means they will be competing in the Championship again next season.

However, manager Paul Heckingbottom has encouraged his side not to dwell on it for too long as he told The Star: “The work starts tomorrow. It’s what we love, it’s a lifestyle.

“Working with players, working with the staff, football, it’s what we all love and enjoy.

“Even nights like this, although the result wasn’t the right one for us, it’s what we’re in the game for. We didn’t make it but I’m proud of my team and enjoy watching them.

“I’m hoping I’ll have forgotten about it by next season. We have to get over it quickly, even though that won’t be easy.

“Football being football, I’ll make sure I get some time to myself. But it’s a tough question to ask because, right now, I still don’t feel as if we are out. I still feel as if we are on that rollercoaster.”

Quiz: 24 facts every Sheffield United supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were Sheffield United founded? 1883 1886 1889 1901

The Blades boss spoke highly of his team as he said: “I’m so proud of them. They fought, they gave everything. I’m upset for them but also immensely proud of those boys and what they did. Their families will be proud of them and they should be proud of themselves.

“That’s what they should take away with them. That’s what I’ll make sure they take away with them. We’ve got to be ready to go again and, like I say, that work from my perspective and the staff’s perspective starts right now. Straight away. Because this is what we do.”

The Verdict:

Of course there will be disappointment within the Sheffield United camp right now given how close they came to the play-off final especially as they were able to get themselves back into the game after going into it 2-1 down on aggregate.

However, as Heckingbottom points out, there is no point dwelling on the loss now because it won’t change the result and actually their performance was a lot to be proud of.

The Blades need to now be focusing on next season and the task of gaining promotion back to the Premier League then.