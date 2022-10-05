Paul Heckingbottom issues frank Oli McBurnie verdict after Sheffield United’s defeat to QPR

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has criticised Oli McBurnie for picking up a yellow card during last night’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.

The Scotland international will now miss the Blades’ meeting with Stoke City on Saturday due to suspension as he has picked up five bookings in the Championship this season.

McBurnie was previously shown a yellow for jumping into the crowd after scoring for the Blades in their victory over Preston North End.

The forward’s latest booking occurred after the final whistle as he argued with referee James Linington.

Heckingbottom’s side suffered their second league defeat of the season yesterday at Bramall Lane.

Chris Willock scored what turned out to be the winning goal for QPR in the 51st minute as he slotted an effort past Wes Foderingham.

Linington rejected United’s appeals for a penalty in stoppage-time as Sander Berge was involved in a tussle with Andre Dozzell.

Following this clash, Heckingbottom delivered a frank verdict on McBurnie’s actions in this fixture.

Speaking to The Star about the forward, the Blades boss said: “I think it is [a ban].

“That’s frustrating.

“That’s stupid.

“His last booking was for jumping in the crowd, and now this one.

“That’s not good enough.”

The Verdict

Heckingbottom has every right to be frustrated by McBurnie’s actions as the forward could have easily avoided being shown this latest yellow card.

Having scored five goals in his last seven league appearances, the forward would have fancied his chances of adding to this tally at the bet365 Stadium.

Given that McBurnie is now set to miss this fixture, it will be interesting to see who is selected to feature alongside Iliman Ndiaye on Saturday.

Billy Sharp has been utilised as a substitute in the Blades’ last three league fixtures and will be determined to deliver the goods against the Potters.

Rhian Brewster meanwhile will also be pushing for a place in United’s starting eleven after making a cameo appearance against QPR.

