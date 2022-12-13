Paul Heckingbottom issues encouraging Sheffield United team update

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says on-loan Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle is nearing a return from injury.

The Blades resumed their Championship season on Saturday with a 1-0 win over bottom side Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane. Heckingbottom’s side have won five of their last six games and they remain in second place, three points behind leaders Burnley, but the victory means they are now five clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

There was some good news on the injury front against the Terriers, with Ben Osborn, Oliver Norwood and James McAtee all starting after fitness concerns, while Sander Berge was introduced from the bench.

But Doyle, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, was absent from the squad. The 21-year-old had become a regular in the heart of United’s midfield, but has not played since October due to a calf injury.

Heckingbottom allayed fears of any long-term issues and reassured fans that he was not included as a precaution.

“Tommy trained this week, so it’s just fitness for me,” Heckingbottom told The Star.

“He’s medically fit, he’s moving really well and looking good in training. But he’s only had a couple of days with us and we want to get him back to the levels of fitness he was at before.

“Then it’ll be good for those boys. We had Ozzy [Ben Osborn], Ollie Norwood and Macca [James McAtee] start [against Huddersfield] and Sander [Berge] on the bench.

“That’s good. We want to be able to change the team in the game, and before the game. And we want that competition too. We’ll use it. We’ve shown we’re going to need everyone. Everyone has contributed so far and I’d expect everyone to do the same again.”

United are next in action on Monday night with a trip to face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

The verdict

This is an encouraging update from Heckingbottom.

The 45-year-old has had his midfield options stretched this season with a number of players sidelined at various times, forcing him to play youngsters such as Oliver Arblaster prior to the World Cup break.

It is a credit to the strength in depth and the attitude of the players in the Blades’ squad that they have managed to maintain such impressive form despite the injuries, but it is even more promising now those players are coming back.

Doyle fought off a lot of competition to establish himself in the team, showing the quality he has and the potential that has made him such a highly-rated prospect at Manchester City.

Players returning to full fitness could not come at a better time for Heckingbottom ahead of the busy and demanding Christmas period.