Paul Heckingbottom issues defiant response when quizzed about Sheffield United statistic

Paul Heckingbottom has insisted he’s “not bothered” about Sheffield United’s away form after going five games without a win away from Bramall Lane.

The Blades failed to overcome a stubborn Stoke side on Saturday with Heckingbottom’s side struggling to get going throughout the game.

In addition, it was the fourth game in five where Heckingbottom’s side have failed to score on the road, mounting the pressure on results at home.

However, Heckingbottom has insisted he isn’t fazed by the poor away from home, telling The Examiner:“Our away form has been magnificent until recently, we have lost three in the last half a dozen, which would have made the run-in a lot easier.

“I have said it many a time, I am not really bothered where the points come from. It’s five without a win away but we have still been picking up points, obviously at home. But we have also gone a period of time winning games away, so we know we can do it.”

Heckingbottom was quite stern in his responses, staying confident in his side’s ability to maintain their good form at home.

The defeat though meant Sheffield United dropped out of the play-off places, although they do have a game in hand on Blackburn who sit sixth.

Next up for Heckingbottom and his Sheffield United side, is a clash with another side looking to break into the top six, as QPR make the trip to Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

Obviously there isn’t a need to panic for the Blades. However, relying on the home form can put additional, needless pressure on the side to do more which could impact performances.

As well as this, it’s an important stage of the season, not only to break into the top six but to also gather momentum which could be huge should Heckingbottom’s side finish in the playoffs.

Nonetheless, there’s a lot more to come from this Sheffield United side, with players to come back from injury who will no doubt improve them.