Paul Heckingbottom issues confident Sheffield United claim

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom knows his side will carry on fighting until the end after working hard to get themselves in their current position, speaking to The Star.

The Blades currently sit seven points clear of Middlesbrough and have a game in hand over the Teesside outfit, with the weekend proving to be a real success for them following back-to-back defeats.

With Ryan Porteous’ own goal allowing them to take all three points against Watford at Bramall Lane, promotion rivals Middlesbrough suffered a setback in their quest to continue chasing United.

Losing 2-0 against West Bromwich Albion, Michael Carrick’s side will be happy to get that fixture at The Hawthorns out of the way but won’t be pleased that they haven’t capitalised on their recent momentum to keep the gap between them and the Blades to four points.

The automatic promotion race isn’t over yet with Boro having the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways this weekend as they face Reading, who have been appalling on the road this season.

But Heckingbottom has confidence in his own players and knowing their commitment to the cause to get themselves into such a strong position, the Blades’ boss knows they won’t stop there.

He said: “We fight, because that’s what we do. This group, it will always fight and we’ll never stop doing that no matter what is thrown at us.

“We know better than anyone how hard the lads have worked to get into this position. That’s why we know they’ll carry on fighting.”

The Verdict:

They certainly have the talent on paper to secure second place – and should have enough options in most positions to ensure they can thrive even if they run into injury problems.

The Blades have struggled with injury problems in recent years and had a full-blown crisis during the early stages of the season, so they may need to show a bit of character if they suffer in a similar way again between now and the end of the season.

Thankfully for them, the international break isn’t too far away and that means that most of their first-team squad should get the opportunity to recharge their batteries.

Boro also have a lot of depth though and this is one reason why United need to keep pressing on until the end and not get complacent.

You would certainly back Heckingbottom to keep them in the right frame of mind – but whether they can keep their cool and maintain their consistency between now and the end of the season remains to be seen.

They responded well to back-to-back losses, so that’s definitely a promising sign.