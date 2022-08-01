Paul Heckingbottom issues call to arms ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Watford

Sheffield United travel to Watford this evening in aiming to begin their Championship campaign with a bang.

The Blades produced a very strong second half to last season under Paul Heckingbottom, while the Hornets looked well off the pace in the Premier League and will be quietly optimistic of silencing the home crowd early on.

Heckingbottom’s men are not as intimidating of a prospect without the services of Morgan Gibbs-White in the final third, but in Iliman Ndiaye, Rhian Brewster and potentially even Daniel Jebbison breaking through, the talent is there to cause plenty of problems.

Heckingbottom explained the important role supporters can play when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “They genuinely don’t know what a difference they made, what a help they were, to the lads last time out.

“I think they know they’ll always get 100% from us on the pitch.

“To protect the club, I’ll always demand the very best, absolutely everything, from the players.

“But there’s going to be times when we’re going to need them, the supporters, to help us win matches and, believe me, that’s something they can do.

“Away from home, the fans have always been brilliant and also at home. “Bramall Lane is so important to us, such an important weapon for our club.

“I’d love the fans to win us games this season.

“It’s an amazing feeling, genuinely, playing in front of them.

“I know just how powerful our fans can be. “Coming here as an away manager. “I’d love to have even more control of the crowd, being able to turn the atmosphere really on like a tap. “The fans are so important for us.” Unless they can have a very impressive final month of the window, it is hard to see the Blades being as explosive as they were last term, that said Rob Edwards’ expansive style of play could provide opportunities to capitalise on. The Verdict

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sheffield United played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-1 loss 3-0 win 4-0 win

The Blades have a very difficult opening four games of the season, and that will put further importance on them avoiding defeat at Vicarage Road this evening. United host Millwall, travel to Middlesbrough and welcome Sunderland to Bramall Lane in their opening quartet, with the home games standing out as far more winnable than their away trips. United started last season very slowly under Slavisa Jokanovic, despite the Serbian having a very strong previous record in the Championship, and Heckingbottom will be desperate to ensure that does not happen again, as it may have cost them a shot at automatic promotion last season.