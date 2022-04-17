Paul Heckingbottom identifies Sheffield United talent that has a “very big” Blades future

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said that midfielder Iliman Ndiaye could be a very big player for the Blades.

The 22-year-old has been in and out of the side in recent weeks, but made a 21 minute substitute appearance for the Blades in their defeat to Reading at the weekend, during which the Frenchman scored a goal.

Speaking about Ndiaye after the match, Heckingbottom reflected on the 22-year-old’s impact and future with the club, as he told The Star: “Iliman is the most experienced of all the youngsters we’ve got,” I have no problem saying it: He could be a very big player for us.

“You’ve still got to produce though, no matter how much talent you’ve got. And, as we know, Iliman has got plenty. That is the point I was making.”

Heckingbottom is referring to last month, when he openly discussed his demands of the midfielder, which included adding more goals to his game.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Sheffield United players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 HARRY MAGUIRE YES NO

The Blades boss, then, was impressed with the strike Ndiaye produced during their weekend defeat, as he added: “The finish he came up with was top class and that’s why I class him in the bracket of a proper first team player.

“But with that comes the responsibility of having to show it every single time you go out there on the pitch.”

“Iliman is going to get opportunities. He didn’t panic and touches it in well. That was great to see and it shows what he’s capable of.”

There are two years remaining on Ndiaye’s current contract with Sheffield United, so there is still time to make that sort of impression for the Blades.

The Verdict

Iliman Ndiaye has been in and out of the Sheffield United side of late, which can’t be easy for the 22-year-old.

Any player needs a run of games to get going and the stop start nature of his Blades appearances of late can’t be doing his form any good.

With that being said, he wouldn’t be in this situation had he shown more earlier in the season when he was getting that regular run of games.

It’s clear Heckingbottom sees the 22-year-old’s talent and values him highly, it is now up to Ndiaye to take his opportunities when given and force his way back into the Blades’ starting XI.