Paul Heckingbottom identifies key area in Sheffield United’s promotion push

Paul Heckingbottom believes that desire and fight will have a huge say on whether Sheffield United finish inside the top six or not this season.

It is so tight at the top with the margins becoming slimmer and slimmer by the week, the Blades have produced some excellent performances in the last few months but when it comes down to the crunch encounters at the end of the season, the desire and fight of the group could be what makes the difference.

Heckingbottom explained his thoughts behind this when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “The little things, the small details that have been helping us to get the wins, they are so important.

“If you don’t do them, or do them properly, then it makes things more difficult in what is already a really difficult league.