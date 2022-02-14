Paul Heckingbottom identifies factor in Sheffield United’s favour as they eye promotion

Sheffield United have been on an outstanding run since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as manager.

The Blades have won seven, drawn two and lost one of their second tier outings since the Serbian’s exit and have given themselves a great chance of breaking into the play-off places.

Postponements over the Christmas period have altered the Blades’ calendar significantly and will now see them play five home games in their next six.

Something that, if they can manipulate to their advantage, should give them an edge on the sides around them heading towards the business end of the season.

Heckingbottom explained how they will look to do that when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “Eleven of our last 17 games are at home, so that’s something we’ve got to really try and work to our advantage.

“It’s going to be tough, no doubt about it.

“But it’s something we’ve to really try and make the most of.

“That’s all of us – players, staff and the fans.

“From here on in, it’s all about picking up points.

“Every time we play, we just want to try and collect more.”

With teams faltering above them the door has been left ajar for the Blades to burst into the play-offs in the final third of the season.

With such a large proportion of their remaining fixtures being at Bramall Lane, they have a great chance.

The Verdict

This feels like a very important period in the next few years of Sheffield United Football Club.

It is an ageing squad that has been reliant on loanees and emerging talents to put them in a positive position in the league table, suggesting that, with a clear desire to cut back on expenditure in the transfer market, this could be the best chance the Blades have of earning promotion back to the Premier League for some years.

Nottingham Forest seem to be their direct rival in potentially replacing Huddersfield Town in the top six.

Though Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers are slipping, their cushion is so great that if they are able to turn their form around, they will likely avoid dropping out of the top six.

With Middlesbrough flying just above the Blades, they have a club to look to emulate and follow into the play-off picture in the coming months.