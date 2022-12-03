Paul Heckingbottom identifies club key Sheffield United man was close to joining before big Bramall Lane breakthrough

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Iliman Ndiaye was close to joining Barnsley before establishing himself in the first-team at Bramall Lane.

Linking up with Sheffield United as a 19-year-old in the summer of 2019, Ndiaye has gone on to establish himself as a key player for the Blades over the past couple of seasons.

The attacker has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 53 games since the start of last season, earning himself a place in Senegal’s World Cup side side, where he could now face England in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Prior to that however, Ndiaye had been made to wait for a chance to earn his place in Sheffield United’s senior side, so much so that it seems he could have even found himself on the move elsewhere.

Speaking about how close the attacker had come to leaving Bramall Lane previously, Heckingbottom told iNews: “He was almost on his way out at one point. Although Iliman had big talent, he was seen as a No 10 and we didn’t really play with a No 10 in the first team.

“If he didn’t a have pathway here, I had already had a word with Barnsley, obviously one of my old clubs.

There was an opportunity for him to go there but luckily for us we all had the discussion that he needed to stay.

“The reason I fought for Iliman is because he’s got unreal ability with the ball plus the work ethic and tactical awareness to go with it. There is no one in our league who can look after the ball like Iliman.”

The Verdict

There can be no denying that keeping Ndiaye has worked out brilliantly for Sheffield United.

The attacker is now a key player for the Blades, with his goals a driving force behind their push for promotion from the Championship this season.

As a result, Heckingbottom’s decision to push for Ndiaye to stay at Bramall Lane has undoubtedly paid off, and given Barnsley by contrast now find themselves in League One, you do wonder how differently thngs could have been had he allowed to move on.

Indeed, if Ndiaye had joined Barnsley gone on to make this sort of impact for the Tykes, then there would be plenty at Sheffield United left kicking themselves at their decision.