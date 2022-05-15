Paul Heckingbottom identifies area of Sheffield United frustration after Nottingham Forest defeat

Paul Heckingbottom has claimed he was disappointed with Sheffield United’s first half performance in the first leg of their play-off semi final with Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades were 1-0 down at half time, but it could easily have been a three or four goal deficit given the chances squandered by Nottingham Forest.

A second goal did arrive in the second half courtesy of Brennan Johnson, but a late Sander Berge goal salvaged a 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane.

That result still gives United a chance at earning a place at Wembley for the final against either Huddersfield Town or Luton Town.

But the 44-year old will be hoping for his side to react better to Forest’s game plan in the second leg, having been critical of his team’s performance in the aftermath of the first meeting between the rivals.

“I thought we started well and there were good moments in the first half, but every time we lost the ball, they were a threat on the counter,” said Heckingbottom, via The Yorkshire Post.

“We spoke about it and prepared for it, but we did not deal with it well enough.

“That was the pattern in the first half. We had to be better in the second half, which we were. However, we couldn’t break them down when they were sitting in and they defended the box very well and we wanted to be better.

“One goal then would have changed the tie. It didn’t happen, so we had to take the one we got in the end.”

While Heckingbottom was happy with the improved second half performance, the team will still have everything to do in the second leg to turn this tie around on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

That first half performance was quite surprising from United, who were far too easily opened up on the break.

Despite that, the team did still create chances of their own and John Egan’s header was saved off the line by Colback.

But getting a result at the City Ground will be extremely difficult, placing Forest as the firm favourites into the second leg.

However, if United can perform at their absolute best then they can take on any team in the division to get a result.