Sheffield United stunned Blackburn Rovers with a dramatic late comeback in the FA Cup this afternoon, winning 3-2 thanks to Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle's goals.

McBurnie struck on 81 minutes to take the game to 2-2, before Doyle stole the headlines heading into injury time at the end of the second-half, piling a long-range finish beyond Aynsley Pears to book a semi-final date.

Up until McBurnie's equaliser, though, it looked like Blackburn who would be heading to Wembley after goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Sammie Szmodics.

Brereton Diaz's goal came from the penalty spot in the first-half after a VAR check for handball against Jack Robinson, who blocked Sam Gallagher's goal-bound shot.

That decision sparked a wild afternoon of action at Bramall Lane but it didn't sit well with Heckingbottom.

He told ITV post-match: "We've got VAR and it's judged to be handball but, for me, it's not and I'm really disappointed with that one.

"If it hits Robbo's right-hand above his head then no problem. That was a tough one to take."

Brereton Diaz converted the resulting penalty and Szmodics had Blackburn back in-front in the second-half after Gallagher's own goal.

However, VAR controversy had a pin put in it from a Sheffield United point of view, as Heckingbottom's No.9 McBurnie converted for 2-2 on 81 minutes.

Doyle would then write the headlines with a stunning 90th minute strike to send Sheffield United to Wembley for the first time since 2014.

"We won't be thinking about it right now," Heckingbottom said of reaching Wembley.

"We've got the international break and I'll be thinking about players coming back fit. Then it'll be onto the league.

"When the semi-final comes around we will enjoy it. It could be something really special for us this season and cap-off what's already been a tremendous effort."

The Verdict

It was a controversial call from a Sheffield United point of view to award Blackburn their first-half penalty.

Naturally those in the Blades camp will dispute the decision, yet it was one of those that VAR do tend to give, even if it was unintentional.

Ultimately, though, it doesn't matter to Sheffield United now, with Doyle's strike and their stunning late comeback writing the majority of the headlines.

Heckingbottom will be glad of that and the fact that he's not having to talk about VAR as in-depth as he might have been if Sheffield United had been beaten.

