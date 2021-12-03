Paul Heckingbottom hints at his Sheffield United transfer plans

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has hinted to The Star that he will be looking to offload some of his attacking players when the January transfer window opens.

The Blades currently have an embarrassment of riches in the final third, with the likes of Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick and Oliver Burke all being at their disposal at present.

With the likes of Daniel Jebbison also being out on loan at Burton Albion, the Steel City side certainly have a squad that would be considered to be top heavy by many people.

Now Heckingbottom has given his view on this problem as he dropped the following transfer hint when discussing his plans moving forwards:

“We want two players for every position, two good players.

“At the moment, I’m leaving out some really good strikers and people who are training well aren’t getting games. Are they going to be happy?

“Performances, they are going to decide but nothing is set in stone because I don’t know where we are going to be in January.”

There has already been plenty of speculation over the futures of both Burke and Brewster in recent weeks, whilst McBurnie was also linked with a departure during the summer.

In more recent times it has been suggested that Jebbison could be set to be recalled to Bramall Lane by the manager who gave the youngster his Premier League debut last season.

The Verdict

It is clear from these comments that Heckingbottom shares the views of many when it comes to discussing his striking options.

Put simply, the Blades have far too many options in that area and something quite clearly needs to give when the new year rolls around.

There is bound to be interest in some of the individuals who haven’t been handed much in the way of game time and as a result of that, it could be a great time for the club to cash in.

If Jebbison was to return from his loan as well, most people would expect one or two forward players to depart in return.