Paul Heckingbottom highlights Sheffield United first-half weaknesses following QPR victory

Paul Heckingbottom has highlighted his side’s first half weaknesses following Friday night’s win.

Sheffield United helped their chances of making the play-offs with a comeback victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR went 1-0 up after the half-hour mark courtesy of a Charlie Austin strike.

Heckingbottom criticised the first-half performance following the game, but was delighted with how his team responded in the second 45 minutes.

The Blades earned a precious three points to go five clear of 7th place Middlesbrough going into the final round of games.

Three second half goals from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane secured a big win in their promotion hunt.

The 44-year old claimed his side let QPR get into their box too easily and that United themselves weren’t being efficient enough in front of goal.

“It was a big win, a big performance.” said Heckingbottom, via The Yorkshire Post.

“I thought we were good first half but we didn’t look like winners. We looked a good side that wouldn’t win many games.

“We weren’t ruthless and didn’t have enough efforts on goal or play with a killer instinct.

“QPR got into our box twice and had two shots on goal – one of them went in. We needed more and we got it.

“It’s box boxes. Everything in between is propaganda, it’s fluff.

“We want to pass the ball and move it quickly but we want a group of players who can score goals at one end and keep clean sheets at the other.

“We were much better second half but with a goal in it they hit the bar. Those are the fine margins in this league. It’s a reminder of just how tough it is and how tough you do have to be.”

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Vinnie Jones Wimbledon Leeds United West Ham United Colchester United

A final game of the season clash with Championship leaders Fulham will now potentially decide the team’s fate.

A win will definitely secure a top six finish, but a draw could be enough depending on results elsewhere.

The two will meet on May 7.

The Verdict

This was a hugely important three points for United’s season.

Defeat to QPR could have left the team outside of the play-off places going into the final game of the campaign.

But now the Blades will have their fate in their own hands when they face Fulham next week.

But they will also know that only a win will truly do, as they cannot put their hopes up to chance by relying on favours from others.