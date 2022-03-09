Paul Heckingbottom highlights particular Morgan Gibbs-White quality after role in Sheffield United win

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom praised Morgan Gibbs-White for his attitude and work-rate after his fine individual display against Middlesbrough.

The on-loan Wolves man has established himself as one of the top performers in the Championship since joining the Blades, and he was at his best in the 4-1 hammering of Boro.

Gibbs-White was a constant threat throughout, and he set up Billy Sharp for the crucial second before rounding off the win with an exquisite flick.

Therefore, the attacking midfielder was receiving plenty of plaudits for his quality, but Heckingbottom told the Sheffield Star that it’s his willingness off-the-ball that impresses him most.

“I know people will speak about the finish, and he has got that ability. But everyone can also see how hard he works, and he worked extremely hard for the team. That’s important, and I said it to Morgan afterwards.

“Not only working hard, but performing his role properly. We can all run about but it’s about doing your job for the team. And that’s why I love him, because he does that.”

The verdict

The win over Boro was a real statement one for the Blades as they didn’t convince at all against Nottingham Forest despite picking up a point.

Gibbs-White was central to the victory, with the visitors simply unable to handle him for large parts of the game and he is rightly getting praise.

But, as Heckingbottom points out, it’s not just his ability on the ball, because he also sets the tone with his pressing from the front and his desire to close them down allowed the Blades to win the ball back high up the pitch.

