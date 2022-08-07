Paul Heckingbottom highlights main positive after Sheffield United’s victory over Millwall

Paul Heckingbottom has revealed his pride at Sheffield United’s performance in Saturday’s victory over Millwall.

The Blades came out on top with a 2-0 win over the London club, with first half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge sealing all three points for the hosts.

The United boss was delighted to earn such a result, but has highlighted the performance as the key aspect to take away from the game.

The 45-year old believes this is the template for how he wants his side to compete every week, especially in front of the home crowd.

He praised the team for being on the front foot and taking the initiative in the game and is pleased to see his team compete at such a high level so soon into the new campaign.

“The start was good, but I think the bit that was really, really pleasing was how we dealt with their threats,” said Heckingbottom, via Yorkshire Post.

“I expect us to perform well here and be the one forcing the issue. I know we are not going to win every game, but I expect us to put in a performance to reflect – that’s our intent. It’s a new season, we’re going to be on the front foot and try and play that sort of way in every game.

“Sometimes it will work, sometimes it won’t but as long as it’s not from a lack of effort, then I’m fine with that.”

Heckingbottom also singled out the performance of Berge, who is under mounting transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane.

But no club has yet to meet United’s asking price for the player, who has featured in both of the team’s opening games of the Championship season.

Up next for the Blades is a League Cup tie with West Brom on August 11.

The Verdict

It was a disappointing result to lose to Watford last Monday night, but that result can now be forgotten following the win over Millwall.

This performance now sets the tone for the year ahead for Heckingbottom’s side. The team will be aiming to compete for the promotion places this season and this kind of performance shows the squad’s credentials.

Gary Rowett’s side will be tricky customers for many this campaign, so this was a very important result to go with how well the team played.