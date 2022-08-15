Paul Heckingbottom gives verdict on what Sheffield United need to do ahead of Sunderland clash

Sheffield United have had a bit of an inconsistent start to the season so far.

After losing to Watford on the first day of the season, the Blades went on to beat Millwall 2-0 whilst a trip to Middlesbrough at the weekend saw them take away a point with a 2-2 draw.

Having been 2-1 up against Boro at the weekend, you can understand why the Blades may have been disappointed with the final result of the game.

However, with a game against Sunderland this week, attention will no doubt be turning to that with the hope of picking up all three points.

Reflecting on Saturday’s game, manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted to the club’s Official Media: “First and foremost I enjoyed the game, I thought it had all sorts in it and I’ve just said to the players when I enjoy the game it usually means we’ve done well.

“I don’t want to be on the back foot when we take teams on away from home and I thought we did that today. I thought we had lots of energy, lots of effort, tackles, good quality from both sides in patches, but I’m disappointed we’ve lost the game from the position we got ourselves in.”

However, the boss feels confident that his team has the capacity to improve this further as he said: “But, I’m not going to be overly critical of the players. Obviously we’re disappointed with the goals but we’ll keep getting better, of course we will. In terms of how we want to play and the identify of the team, the mentality of the team, that’s how we want to play.

“The bits I’m happy with, when I’m stood on the sideline I want to enjoy watching my team. The effort they put in, the quality on the ball, the intensity which they play, how they stand up to different challenges – we did that and we had a right go.”

The Verdict:

If Sheffield United are looking to make a push for the play-offs again this season, they will soon need to find some consistency in both their performances and results otherwise they run the risk of having an uphill climb ahead of them.

That being said, it is still early days and the manager clearly feels as though his side has the ability to push further as the season settles down.

United are playing Sunderland at Bramall Lane this week and being at home with certainly provide them with a boost in the hope that they can get three points.

The job after that is then trying to build the ability to go and replicate good results away from home.