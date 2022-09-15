Paul Heckingbottom gives verdict on John Egan at Sheffield United amid West Ham transfer links

John Egan was a core part of Sheffield United’s team last season making 48 league appearances and proving to be a solid presence at the back.

As a result, the Blades faced some competition to keep hold of the 29-year-old with Leeds United putting forward a bid.

What’s more, having started every game for his side so far this season, West Ham are now linked with the player ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Egan has been rewarded for his performances having been given the captain’s armband this summer whilst Billy Sharp has been injured and after the Blades’ 1-0 win against Swansea City on Tuesday, manager Paul Heckingbottom was keen to highlight the defender’s importance in the side.

Speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom said: “John is a big part of what we do. As a person, he’s great and he’s stepping up and being more of a leader. He’s becoming more vocal and understanding that part of himself.

“He has a lot of personal goals to fulfil, which I like. But I want him to share that personality and project it on more people as well.

“To be fit and available constantly shows you’ve got to be a good professional and as a footballer, he’s good.

“There are lots of things we do where he’s really important for us. Lots of things. Slight adjustments we try to make in a game, involve him. He’s very important.”

As it stands Egan’s out of contract in 2024 which doesn’t put the Blades under any immediate pressure but could force them to sell next summer.

However, if United find themselves at the top end of the table still in January then they would certainly hope they are able to try and negotiate an extension with the player.

The Verdict:

John Egan has proven to be a great professional for Sheffield United over a number of seasons but now he is starting to step up his game in terms of being a leader on the pitch and having an influence.

It’s no surprise that there has been interest in him from elsewhere and he is a player that deserves to be playing in the top flight.

However, the season is going well for the Blades so far and should they be in a strong position later in the season, they may be able to get rid of any external threat and tie their man down on a longer term contract.