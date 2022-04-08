Paul Heckingbottom gives update on Sheffield Utd’s soon-to-be out of contract players

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said that no decision has been made on any of the club’s out of contract stars for the end of the season, as the Blades do not yet know which division they are going to be in next season.

The men from Bramall Lane remain in firm play-off contention after winning earlier this week against Queens Park Rangers and they will be keen to try and build some momentum from that as we head into the final matches of the campaign.

Certainly, a return to the Premier League at the end of the year is still very much a possibility and, with that said, Heckingbottom has revealed that no decision can really be made on who he wants to keep around as it’s hard to predict what his budget is going to be.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference and quoted by the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom said:

“I’ve not made my mind up yet on who I want to keep yet. Because the division and the budget will decide everything.

“This is just an example, there are players we are speaking to about staying and ones we have options on. We are going to need positions filled. We need to understand how much money we’ve got and what division we are in. This summer we will be taking up options on players if we can and then looking at what players are available and for what price.”

The Verdict

This is an understandable standpoint from Heckingbottom and we’ll just have to wait and see what decisions do get made by the club once we know what division they are in for next season.

Naturally, they will hope that they are in the Premier League for 22/23 and that will then make their calls easier because they’ll have that bit more financial clout to work with.

