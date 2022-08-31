Paul Heckingbottom gives Sheffield United transfer update with Thursday deadline looming

Sheffield United got a massive 4-0 win against Reading last night to put them back at the top of the table.

It was a dominant display as the Royals failed to register a single shot on target and there was contributions to United’s effort from throughout the team.

The Blades used their options from the bench with four substitutions from the 67th minute onwards although boss Paul Heckingbottom feels his side could still do with some further depth as he told The Yorkshire Post: “We’ve got lots of options but we’ve got more missing. I want more options.”

With the end of the transfer window upon us, it looks unlikely that United will be bringing in any more new faces this summer.

However, with injury issues in the team already, Heckingbottom has said he won’t stop asking for more signings as he said: “We’ve got enough bodies in but we’ve got too many injuries. I’m always going to ask [the board for more funds] because I know how hard we’ve worked to get the players and how hard the players are working.

“It’s so unrelenting, the schedule, it’s impossible for 11 to do it. It was great to change the front players, I’d love to do it with the midfielders more.

“But I’m happy. We’ve worked hard to get this group together and if the window shut now I’d be delighted.”

The Verdict:

Paul Heckingbottom has made some good additions to his side this summer and it’s clearly paid off as his side currently sit at the top of the league.

However, it’s a long season and considering there is already a number of injuries in the squad.

All Heckingbottom can do is ask and it seems he will be doing what he can to seek out any last minute deals if he can secure any funds to help him along the way.

However, as he said, the squad has quality in it and if players can recover from their injuries in good time then the Blades could still pose a real threat this season as they showed last night.